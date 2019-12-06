Watch! 'Real Housewives of Dallas' Star Stephanie Hollman Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Kameron Westcott In Months

Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman revealed to OKMagazine.com that she hasn’t spoken to costar Kameron Westcott in months! The two ladies began feuding during season 3, and things came to a head when Stephanie called Kameron a “surface level” friend during season 4.

Stephanie opened up about what it has been like to watch the episodes air and relive all the drama. “Um you know, obviously I know what I’ve been a part of and all the drama, but it’s always very interesting to view other people’s … like the finale and the last three episodes, I feel like I was kind of out of a lot of it, so that’s always fascinating because I’m like an audience member seeing it for the first time. I don’t know, you relive a lot of things, like things you don’t want to relive. And also, sometimes it’s entertaining to watch other people’s drama whenever you’re on the outside,” she explained.

The blonde beauty admitted that she changed the way she approached conflict this season. “I feel like this season I tried to be more vocal about how I was feeling, and that was very … like, watching it it was terrifying, but at the end of the day I’m like I should do that more often. It felt right. Anytime I’m fighting — like with Kameron — it was a little embarrassing to watch back because it’s so petty,” she said.

Stephanie proceeded to drop the bombshell that she hasn’t spoken to Kameron in several months. “I haven’t talked to her in months. Like, at all. I’m going to see her for the first time at the reunion since New York Fashion Week,” she confessed.

She continued, “Since Fashion Week, I feel like the airing of the show kind of — I don’t know if we were in a great place at Fashion Week either — but it kind of slowly went downhill. I think it was kind of hard to relive but yeah, I haven’t talked to her.”

Watch the above video to find out if anything specific happened between Stephanie and Kameron, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!