Watch! 'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Star Stephanie Hollman Weighs In On D'Andra Simmons & LeeAnne Locken's Dress Drama

Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman revealed to OKMagazine.com that she was shocked at D’Andra Simmons dig at LeeAnne Locken during their cast trip to Thailand. D’Andra wore the L’Infinity dress — designed by LeeAnne in 2018 — to a group dinner and proceeded to mock her over its poor design and functionality.

Stephanie explained what she thought D’Andra’s intentions were for wearing LeeAnne’s dress.

“Okay so maybe it’s the church girl in me … at first when she walked in I thought, ‘Oh that’s so sweet, she bought the dress and she wore it.’ I really thought she was doing something nice and then I think it wouldn’t have fallen so flat and so nasty and negative if her and Kary [Brittingham] hadn’t just sat there and put the dress down,” she said.

She continued, “I still don’t think it’s right. It was very awkward in the moment. I will say that LeeAnne did sit there and take it — I was surprised — but it just felt really gross and I felt sorry for LeeAnne. You just don’t do that to a friend.”

Stephanie confessed that several relationships have been strained this season. “I’m just gonna say, I think a lot of people aren’t talking at this reunion. It’ll be the probably the first time for a bunch of us to see each other. Probably LeeAnne and a few people and myself and Kameron [Westcott]. So it’ll be interesting,” she admitted.

The Bravo star divulged that she believes LeeAnne and Kary’s ongoing feud stems from the fact that they are very similar. “I think they are both very opinionated — very strong personalities — and I just think they rub each other the wrong way. Neither of them like being told what to do and they both like being the alpha, and I think they just … they’re just too much alike maybe? They would both hate me for saying that, but they both have very strong characteristics and they just rub each other the wrong way,” she said.

