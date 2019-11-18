'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Star Caroline Manzo Reveals Secrets To Her Shocking Transformation

Caroline Manzo is looking mighty fine these days! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star chatted with OKMagazine.com during BravoCon and dished her secrets for staying healthy and about her shocking body transformation.

The 58-year-old confessed that she’s been following a plant-based diet where she’s been eating mostly fruits and vegetables. The Manzo’d with Children star likes to keep her heart rate up by walking 8 to 10 miles a day.

However, Caroline admitted the heartwarming reason why she decided to take charge of her health. “My granddaughter. Because I love her so much and I was playing with her one day and said, ‘I want to be around long enough for her to remember me,'” Caroline said. “She’s why I changed everything I did — the way I eat, live and everything else.”

The mother of three also revealed her favorite parts about BravoCon, her thoughts on costar Teresa Giudice‘s infamous Watch What Happens Live interview and what she likes the most about being an “OG” housewife.

