Caroline Manzo is holding nothing back during her BravoCon 2019 appearance. During the Bravo All Stars: OG Housewives Edition panel, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she thought Teresa Giudice was on drugs during her emotional Watch What Happens Live interview. On October 27, Teresa, 47, and her husband Joe gave their first joint interview since their back-to-back prison sentences. Caroline, 58, was also a topic of conversation during the Giudice’s television appearance.
