Slap In The Face! Sarah Jessica Parker 'Heartbroken' Over Kim Cattrall's Diss

Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t take former co-star Kim Cattral’s diss lightly when she said her and SJP were colleagues, not friends.

The 53-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday and shared how she felt when she heard what Cattral said about their relationship. “Just heartbroken,” she admitted to Andy Cohen. “I found it very upsetting, that’s not the way I recall our experience.”

