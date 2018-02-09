Scott Disick SLAMS Kris Jenner After She Grills Him For Dating Sofia Richie

It looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s age gap is a tender subject for The Lord.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, things get awkward when Scott’s children’s grandmother (his ex, Kourtney Kardashian’s mom), Kris Jenner, questions him about his new relationship with Sofia.

“What’s going on? Are you dating?” Kris asks as a visibly uncomfortable Scott replies, “Sure.”

“Are you dating one person? Just one?” she prompts. “Yeah. It’s something new,” he says.

Kris then asks, “Are you going steady?”

“I guess that’s what the kids are calling it,” an unusually serious Scott responds. “Is it Sofia?” Kris whispers.

“I mean, I guess you know who it is,” he quips.

As OK! readers know, Scott and Sofia went public with their relationship in September 2017.

“Wait, so how old is she?” Kris asks. “Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age? 20?”

“19,” he answers. “And you’re 32?” she responds.

“Four,” Scott corrects.

“You’re 34? OK, so I was 17 and Robert [Kardashian] was 12 years older,” Kris recalls of her and her late ex-husband’s age gap.

“You were underage, [Sofia’s] not,” Scott fires back.

“Touché!” Kris smiles.

