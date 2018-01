The couple was all smiles as they walked the streets of Beverly Hills with their drinks in hand. (Scott opted for his usual mango smoothie)

The 19-year-old model showed off her banging body as she rocked plaid high-waisted pants, a white crop top, and black boots. Scott, 34, also went for a cool and trendy look as he donned a black sweatshirt, green paints, and white sneakers.

The twosome looked to really be enjoying their alone time together as they were spotted at one point laughing hysterically.

Earlier in the week, the couple, who went public with their romance in September, was photographed heading to dinner just hours after Scott was seen spending time with his oldest son, Mason.

Kourtney Kardashian, has been vacationing with her young beau, Younes Bendjima, in Mexico. As OK! readers’ know, Scott has been on daddy duty for the past few days as his ex-girlfriend and baby mama,, has been vacationing with her young beau,, in Mexico.