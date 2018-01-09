The Dating Olympics
The First Promo For ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Has Arrived & It Doesn’t Look Half Bad (Seriously!)
Get your wine and American flag ready because it’s going to be an intense season.
Ice Ice Baby!
The first look at The Bachelor Winter Games is here, and trust me when I say, we’re in for a wild ride.
From a woman putting her legs around Dean Unglerts neck to Eric Bigger falling down a mountain, the four-episode series looks like it’s filled with “did that just happen?” moments.
And what’s a Bachelor spin-off without a few (well, more than a few) tears from Ashley Iaconetti?
The narrator warns fans that “winter tears are coming” before showing the former Bachelor contestant in hysterics about being friend-zoned
The Bachelor Winter Games airs February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
