The First Promo For ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Has Arrived & It Doesn’t Look Half Bad (Seriously!)

Ice Ice Baby!

The first look at The Bachelor Winter Games is here, and trust me when I say, we’re in for a wild ride.

From a woman putting her legs around Dean Unglerts neck to Eric Bigger falling down a mountain, the four-episode series looks like it’s filled with “did that just happen?” moments.

And what’s a Bachelor spin-off without a few (well, more than a few) tears from Ashley Iaconetti?

The narrator warns fans that “winter tears are coming” before showing the former Bachelor contestant in hysterics about being friend-zoned

To see the rest of the juicy trailer, click the video above!

The Bachelor Winter Games airs February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.