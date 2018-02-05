Watch 'Bachelor' Contestants Seduce Arie With This Super Sexy 'Moulin Rouge' Routine

Voulez-vous coucher avec… oh, you know the rest.

Get ready for a hot episode of The Bachelor because the ladies are in Paris, France and they’re competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart at the actual Moulin Rouge.

In a sneak peek of Monday night’s episode, the ladies learn a seductive and sexy routine all in the hopes of getting the chance to dance with Arie at the iconic Parisian cabaret.

While the pressure of coming out on top in any group date is more than enough to handle, having Arie be the one to decide who his petit danseur (tiny dancer) will be has some of the women “freaking out!”

Not to mention, not all of the ladies are feeling comfortable with the sexy and risqué dance moves.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

