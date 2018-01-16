NEWS
Très Harsh

6 Reasons Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is The Most Savage ‘Bachelor’ Ever

January 16, 2018 12:16PM by

Season 22 is proving to be quite interesting.

by

Ladies and Gentlemen: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is as savage as savage gets. Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor seemed to solidify Arie’s title as the man who knows no low (strictly speaking in terms of The Bachelor, that is) as Arie juggled multiple women’s hearts, issued some harsh goodbyes, and even released a near plague on the Bachelor mansion. Click through the gallery to read all about Arie’s savage ways!

Arie straight up shut down Bibiana. (It was the ultimate snub) After Bibi planned a special date for her and Arie during the cocktail hour, she walked out to Arie and another woman enjoying the makeshift outdoor cabana she made for their date. While that was sad enough, things got even worse when Bibi tried to politely interrupt (as everyone does during the cocktail hour) the date she planned for “her man” and her, but Arie actually told her no and instead asked for five more minutes with the girl he was with. #Harsh
He sent two girls home before the rose ceremony. And Arie didn’t just send them packing like any other Bachelor would. No, he sent one girl home in the middle of their one-on-one date after she had poured her heart out to him and he sat there and ate steak. (He’s not even supposed to eat the food on these dates. It’s like an unofficial Bachelor rule). He then sent another girl home moments before the rose ceremony after saying he didn’t want to kiss her because he didn’t see a future with her.
He’s giving nearly all of the ladies some type of security in their relationship with him, even though he knows he has to send most of them home. The whole house thinks they’re the next Mrs. Luyendyk.
He released Krazy Krystal on the house. Knowing good and well that Krystal needed to be reeled in after her shenanigans during last week’s cocktail party (she interrupted two ladies alone time with Arie even though she already had a rose), he told her to continue being aggressive and fighting for his time. (We’ll definitely see how this plays out next week)
He subjected the girls to the “Best In Show” group date challenge. (It was more of the producers' fault, but still. He agreed) In short, it was a complete setup as no one could control their dogs and it was just a hot mess of sorts. Plus, it was all in front of a live audience and random kids were running on stage interrupting the show – it was just a mess.
Simply put, Arie’s a player! This man can juggle women like no Bachelor before him. On top of that, he hasn’t really shown loyalty to any of the girls. (What is a first impression rose?) Usually, there are at least two or three ladies the bachelor makes sure to spend time with. But no, not Arie.
