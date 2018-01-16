Très Harsh
6 Reasons Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is The Most Savage ‘Bachelor’ Ever
Season 22 is proving to be quite interesting.
Ladies and Gentlemen: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is as savage as savage gets. Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor seemed to solidify Arie’s title as the man who knows no low (strictly speaking in terms of The Bachelor, that is) as Arie juggled multiple women’s hearts, issued some harsh goodbyes, and even released a near plague on the Bachelor mansion. Click through the gallery to read all about Arie’s savage ways!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!