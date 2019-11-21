Kathryn Dennis & Cameran Eubanks Think Their Castmates Don’t Have ‘Southern Charm’

Kathryn Dennis and Cameran Eubanks spoke with OKMagazine.com at BravoCon and admitted despite the name of their Bravo series, they don’t think their Southern Charm castmates are “charming!” The two women have certainly been involved in feuds and scandals over the show’s past six seasons.

“It’s funny because our show is called Southern Charm but I feel like for the guys sometimes they can not be charming,” Cameran, 36, said in the exclusive interview. “Maybe [the show title is] a little play-on about how you should behave and you should act.”

Kathryn, 28, also questioned the validity of the Bravo series name. “Do we really have Southern Charm? Charm’s a loaded word. I don’t know,” she said.

Watch the video above to find out what the rest of the Southern Charm castmates' opinions about the name!