First Look: Tom Hardy Transforms Into R-Rated Superhero In 'Venom'

Tom Hardy is replacing Topher Grace as villain turned anti-hero Eddie Brock in the upcoming film Venom.

The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is looking to be the next big R-rated superhero film, similar to his other movies like Deadpool and Zombieland. Tom plays the dual role of Eddie and Venom, the former is a reporter and the latter is an “alien symbiote” stuck in a human body.

The first trailer doesn’t go too deep into the story or violence, but Tom is seen spending the majority of the clip lying on his back in a hospital bed with some quick flashbacks that suggests he was previously in a motorcycle accident of sorts.

“Everyone’s got their thing,” a voiceover says. “Maybe it’s a break-up, a death, an accident. Whatever it is, you used to be one thing, now you’re something else. We all have our own problems, our own issues, our own demons.”

When the clip comes to a close, you start to see his transformation from Eddie into Venom, as he starts to freak out on the hospital bed where dark veins start to spiral up towards his neck.

The film also stars Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. It is slated to be released on October 5th, 2018.

Are you excited to see Venom? Sound of fin the comments!