See The Moment Travis Scott Meets His & Kylie Jenner’s Baby Girl
The new father can't take his eyes off his daughter.
Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott is head over heels in love with their newborn baby girl!
In the couple’s 11-minute video, To Our Daughter, documenting Kylie’s pregnancy, Travis is seen attending his first ultrasound appointment with Kylie.
The new dad is super attentive to his pregnant girlfriend — and can’t take his eyes off the screen as he sees his baby girl for the first time!
Watch the video above to see the emotional moment.
