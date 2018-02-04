Kylie Jenner has given birth to a baby girl!

The new mom revealed the news via Instagram on Sunday in a lengthy message to fans.

Kylie began by apologizing to fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret all these months. While several sources confirmed that the lip kit mogul was expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott, the 20-year-old never commented on the news, and kept herself out of the spotlight.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all my assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Kylie wrote.

Kylie explained that she kept the pregnancy secret so that she could prepare for the “role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way” she knew how, adding that there was no “gotcha moment” and “big paid reveal” planned.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Kylie admitted. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” she concluded. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Kylie welcomes her baby girl just weeks after her sister Kim Kardashian welcomed a daughter via a surrogate. Her sister Khloe is expected to give birth to a son soon.

