Watch! Here's What We Know About The New 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members

The Vanderpump Rules season 8 trailer dropped on Thursday, November 7 and it’s packed full of drama and some new faces! Stassi Schroeder‘s fiancé Beau Clark and James Kennedy‘s girlfriend Raquel Leviss have been officially added to the cast, as well as newcomers Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, and Max Boyens. So just who are these new cast members? OKMagazine.com rounded up some fun facts about the latest additions to the hit Bravo show.

Brett recently relocated from New Jersey to Los Angeles and is the newest SURver at SUR. Brett was rumored to have something going on with Sheana Shay, but he also has been linked to Charli. In his off time, Brett vlogs about cooking and working out on his own YouTube channel.

Charli is employed at SUR, but she also works as a Hollywood bottle service girl at various nightclubs. She is an aspiring model and actress, and there’s already a rumored love triangle with her, Sheana, and Brett.

Danica is the youngest manager in SUR history. This season, fans can expect some drama to play out between her and TomTom manger Max. She is in a relationship with LA model Brett Willis, so it’s unlikely she will be involved in any hot hookups.

Dayna is an aspiring stand-up comedian and she is close friends with Lala Kent and Ariana Madix. She is rumored to have already hooked up with Max.

