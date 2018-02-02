WATCH: Victim’s Father Lunges At Convicted Sexual Predator Larry Nassar In Court

Law enforcement officials had to restrain a father from attacking convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar on Friday morning in a shocking video that shows him lunging at the disgraced doctor.

Randall Margraves rushed at Nassar shortly after two of his three daughters provided impact statements outlining how the former doctor sexually assaulted them. The third daughter gave her statement in an Ingham County courthouse earlier this month.

Before he rushed towards Nassar, Margraves asked Judge Janice Cunningham whether “a distraught father” could address the court. He then asked her if she could “grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon” as part of her sentencing, to which she said that she could not do that.

Then, Margraves asked if he could have one minute alone with Nassar. She then told him that was not possible, to which he said he would have to take his time with him in the court room. Then, he lunged at Nassar, where he was able to reach a table where Nassar and two of his attorneys were seated before he was tackled by a host of law enforcement officers in the courtroom.

Officers led Margraves out of the courtroom shortly after they subdued him, as well as Nassar and his attorneys. “I’m sorry that happened. I’m sorry you had to experience it,” Cunningham said to the gallery of the courtroom. “My heart started beating fast and my legs felt shaky because of that quick eruption of violence.”

“To have watched the pain and suffering that loved ones have gone through is unimaginable,” she continued. “If it is hard and difficult for me to hear what his daughters have to say, I can’t imagine what it is like for a parent. No one is making any excuses for what the defendant did in this case. However, these are legal proceedings, and the criminal justice system is doing what it’s supposed to do.”

Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years in state prison for seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the first of his two sentencing hearings last week.

What are your thoughts on this shocking video? Sound off in the comments.