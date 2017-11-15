See How Vincent Herbert Tries To 'Rekindle That Fire' With Tamar Braxton

On a new episode of Tamar & Vince, Vince Herbert decides he and Tamar Braxton need to get away and have some time to themselves. “In our relationship, you got two people that have a strong [personalities] and strong will[s]…I think we both need to get away and get a break,” he says in this exclusive preview clip of an upcoming episode.

While Vince would prefer the two to get away alone, he tells his friend Benzino that her friends will also be in attendance. “I wish it was just us but her friends are cool people,” he said, adding that the purpose of the trip is to “do things you normally wouldn’t do at home.”

Benzino agrees with Vince that he should get away and head to Cabo San Lucas, which has been a favorite destination spot for him and Tamar, to “rekindle that fire” in the relationship.

Unfortunately, whether or not the trip worked out, the couple ended up breaking up, with Tamar filing for divorce in October, after nearly nine years of marriage.

According to reports, Tamar’s rep at the time said, she made an “extremely difficult decision” adding, “collectively, their son Logan and his well being during this very unfortunate process is most important.