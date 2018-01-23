Watch The SUPER Dramatic Moment Bekah M. Reveals She's 14 Years Younger Than Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Is age really just a number?

Well, that’s the question Arie Luyendyk Jr. had to ask himself on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor.

The 36-year-old former racecar driver was faced with a huge decision after Bekah M. revealed that she’s only 22-years-old!

“Wait, do you know how old I am?” Bekah asked Arie after he explained his fear of her possibly not being ready to settle down.

“No, I don’t. How old are you?”, Arie said with a nervous grin.

“I haven’t wanted to say as I haven’t wanted you to see me through the lens of my age,” she explained while putting her hand over her face.

“Yeah, but I haven’t yet, you know?” he replied.

“Because you haven’t known,” she laughed.

Finally, after a bit of persuasion, Bekah copped to her age.

“I am 22,” she revealed.

Clearly shocked, Arie put his hand over his mouth and said, “Oh my God…Twenty-two? You are so young, gosh.”

“I know,” Bekah groaned.

Arie then asked her if she had ever dated anyone as old as him.

“I have dated people in their 30s but I have never had a serious relationship with someone your age,” she admitted.

However, her answer didn’t seem to put Arie at ease as he said in his confessional: “I could see myself falling in love with her but I also don’t want to get through this whole thing and be at the end and afterward her realize ‘I am not ready for marriage.’ At 22 does she really know? I think we might be too far apart. What do I do?”

While Arie was still not sold on the 14-year age difference, he ultimately gave Bekah the rose at the end of their one-on-one date.

“You are incredible and surprising and so much of what I am looking for and this could be the beginning of something amazing,” he told her.

“I feel like proceeding with caution is the best course of action and I know that it may bring heartache in the future,” Arie admitted.

To see how it all went down, click the video above.

