The 1st Look At The New Season Of ‘Counting On’ Promises A LOT Of Duggar PDA — Watch The Promo Here!

The Duggar kids are back!

With the winter premiere of Counting On just weeks away, TLC finally released the first look at the new season.

From cute and funny honeymoon moments between Joy-Anna and Austin to big announcements from Jinger and Jeremy this season of Counting On looks filled with huge Duggar moments!

Oh, and did we mention the loads of Duggar PDA? Yes, it looks like these married Duggar kids are way past the days of side-hugging this year.

Click the video above to see what’s to come in the upcoming season!

As OK! readers’ know, Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar‘s husband, will not be featured in the upcoming season after TLC fired him following his transphobic Twitter attacks against 17-year-old Jazz Jennings.

While Jill’s future with the show remains unknown, from the looks of the new season it looks like she will not be a part of Counting On either.

Counting On returns Monday, February 26th at 9 p.m. ET on TLC

Are you excited for the Counting On premiere? Sound off in the comments!