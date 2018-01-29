NEWS
You’re Fired!

Jill Duggar & Disgraced Husband Derick Dillard Missing From ‘Counting On’ Promo Pic

January 29, 2018 13:31PM

The new season will not feature the father-of-two, but will his wife join the cast?

If anyone needed further proof that TLC is really done with Derick Dillard, their latest Counting On promo photo proved just that. Nearly, three months after the network fired Jill Duggar’s husband for his transphobic comments about Jazz Jennings, TLC revealed the latest Counting On promo pic, and neither Jill nor Derick were anywhere to be found.

On Friday, TLC revealed this pic of the Duggar couples, including, Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. All of the married Duggar couples were present for the photo, excluding Jill and Derick, and newlyweds Joseph and Kendra Duggar.
While both Jill and Derick were not featured in the promo, it is unclear if she will be a part of the upcoming season, which premieres next month.
As OK! readers’ know, TLC’s snub of Derick and Jill comes after the network announced that they had “no plans to feature [Derick] in the future,” after he went on multiple social media attacks targeted at 17-year-old Jazz.
“I pity Jazz,” Derick wrote in one of his offensive social media posts. “4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on TV these days.”
Most recently, Derick seemingly defended his comments in an Instagram reply to a fan’s comment. “I’m glad Derick was fired from Counting On. Enough is enough with all of his nonsense,” the fan wrote. Derick then responded, “My view is no different than most Americans, but I just mentioned it.”
