Jill Duggar & Disgraced Husband Derick Dillard Missing From ‘Counting On’ Promo Pic

We had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas in Oklahoma with my dad’s side of the family. This was our first Christmas without my grandpa (dad’s dad), but we look forward to seeing him again in Heaven before too long. This life is short, and only what’s done for eternity will ultimately matter. Remembering all those who are celebrating the holidays for the first time without a loved one; these times are the hardest for many people. If we’ve given our life to Christ, this is only the beginning of life! #newbeginnings #merrychristmas #happynewyear

