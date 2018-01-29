You’re Fired!
Jill Duggar & Disgraced Husband Derick Dillard Missing From ‘Counting On’ Promo Pic
The new season will not feature the father-of-two, but will his wife join the cast?
If anyone needed further proof that TLC is really done with Derick Dillard, their latest Counting On promo photo proved just that. Nearly, three months after the network fired Jill Duggar’s husband for his transphobic comments about Jazz Jennings, TLC revealed the latest Counting On promo pic, and neither Jill nor Derick were anywhere to be found.
