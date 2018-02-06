Watch: Lindsay Lohan Awkwardly Reenacts Quotes From 'Mean Girls'

One of Lindsay Lohan’s most iconic films is the 2004 hit Mean Girls, which costarred Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Does Lindsay still remember all the memorable quotes that helped make her role of Cady Herron her most popular ever? W Magazine put her to the test by having her reenact some of them, including favorites like “Stop trying to make fetch happen, Gretchen!” and “The limit does not exist!”

Although she did a great job at reciting lines from the Tina Fey film, she couldn’t help but awkwardly giggle through some of them. “We only carry sizes one, three, and five. You could try Sears,” she said, quoting the shop assistant from the film. Lindsay, however, wanted to go a different route with that line.

“Could we say something other than Sears? What’s funnier?” she asked, before being reminded that it was the actual quote from the film. “Oh… damn you, Tina Fey!”

Even though the original film came out fourteen years ago, millions of fans are still hoping for a sequel with the original four girls. Last month Lacey Chabert spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the chances of that happening, and she said “I haven’t spoken with [Lindsay] in forever. That was such a fun movie to be a part of… Obviously, it was a fun character to play and something amazing to be a part of, so of course I would be interested if they were going to do another, but I don’t know.”

