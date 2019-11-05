Watch! Nicky Hilton Reveals The 'Shameless' Text She Received From Sister Paris



Nicky Hilton is embracing a little sisterly love! The fashion designer sat down with OKMagazine.com, played a round of “Phone Probe” and she had no problem spilling the beans. Nicky even shared the last text Paris sent her.



“There’s a shameless plug for ya!” Nicky quipped after reading the former Simple Life star’s message.



Nicky also revealed EXACTLY what goes down in her Instagram direct messages and issued an important warning.



“Steer clear of blurred images [on Instagram]!” she said.



Watch the clip above for more details on Nicky’s phone secrets and share your thoughts in the comments section!



