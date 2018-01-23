Watch: Tiffany Haddish & Andy Serkis Reveal The 2018 Oscar Nominees!

All of Hollywood woke up very early this morning as the 2018 Oscar nominations were revealed live!

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis were on hand to announce several of the nominees for the upcoming ceremony, which saw The Shape of Water leading the pack with with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director Guillermo Del Toro.

Guillermo faces some stiff competition in the Best Director category, with Greta Gerwig being only the fifth woman ever to receive a nod in this category for Lady Bird, and Jordan Peele, who shares similar stats as the fifth black filmmaker to earn a nod for Get Out.

The lead actor category pits two multiple Oscar winners against three newcomers, as 2-time winner Denzel Washington scored a nod for Roman J. Israel, Esq. and Daniel-Day Lewis received one for Phantom Thread. They will be up against Timothée Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out and Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour, the latter of which is the odds-on favorite to win.

Lead Actress pits Hollywood legends against some up-and-coming ingenues, as Meryl Streep earns her 22nd Oscar nomination for The Post and odds-on favorite Frances McDormand landed a nod for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. They will take on Margot Robbie for her role as controversial figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird and Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water.

Supporting Actor pits two men from the same film, as Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson will compete against each other from the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. They will go up against Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project, Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water and Christopher Plummer for All The Money in the World.

A music legend has earned her place in Hollywood, as Mary J. Blige picked up not one, but two nominations! She earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress in Mudbound, as well as Best Original Song for “Mighty River” from the same film. She’ll take on previous Oscar winner Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water as well as fellow first-time nominees Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird, Allison Janney for I, Tonya and Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread.

The Best Picture nominees are Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The broadcast of the 2018 Oscars will be on March 4 with second-time host Jimmy Kimmel.

A full list of nominees can be found here. Did your favorite make the cut? Sound off in the comments!