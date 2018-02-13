Watch: Not Again! Wendy Williams Nearly Takes A Tumble Into Her Audience

Talk show host Wendy Williams may need to get herself some easier shoes to walk in for her next show.

After fainting on live television during her Halloween show last year, Wendy nearly took another tumble during her show on air today Tuesday before the episode wrapped up.

As she’s walking down the steps to greet her audience members, Wendy can be visibly seen stumbling backwards and almost falling into one of them! Luckily, she found her balance so that both her and the audience member weren’t saying “How you doin?” to the floor.

Wendy had a much scarier moment the last time this sort of tumble action happened, as she actually fainted during a segment on Halloween.

That incident caused producers and her assistants to rush to her side as the audience was left very stunned. She rebounded as the show came back from commercial break, where she assured her viewers that “That was not a stunt. I’m overheating in my costume I did pass out but you know what, I’m a champ and I’m back.”

What did you think about Wendy’s wobbly tumble? Sound off in the comments!