Here’s What Lisa Kudrow Thinks About That Fake ‘Friends’ Movie Trailer

Pheebs just doesn’t know what to make of the fake Friends trailer that is making its rounds on the Internet (If you haven’t seen it, click here).

While on Conan Thursday night, former Friends star, Lisa Kudrow, admitted that she’s one of the 40 million people to have watched the trailer for the show’s fake movie reboot, but was not too impressed with its cinematography.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” she said. “It’s just sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends.”

She added,“Courteney [Cox], actually, is the one who said, ‘Did you see that trailer? What do we do?’ ” Lisa then told Conan Obrien she jokingly responded to her former Friends costar: “Like, nothing, that’s a clip!”

While Lisa seemed to get some good laughs from the fake trailer, did it possibly inspire a Friends reunion or reboot?

“I mean, something should be done. I don’t know what,” Lisa admitted. “They’re rebooting everything. But I don’t know — how does that work with Friends though? That was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s, and if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.”

