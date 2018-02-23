HQ Trivia Phenomenon! Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Game That Had A Woman Going Crazy Over $11

HQ Trivia is taking over Hollywood!

From Jimmy Kimmel to Gayle King to Jimmy Fallon, numerous A-list celebs have jumped on the HQ Trivia craze and they can’t seem to get enough.

The free, interactive, live trivia game, where you simply open the app on your phone to play for a chance to win real money, even has a game show host, Scott Rogowsky. And with his hilarious addition, even when you lose the game, you win just by playing.

Now here’s how the game works:

During each, live HQ Trivia game, the host asks contestants a series of 12 multiple choice questions, ranging from easy to ‘savage’, and users have 10 seconds to tap in their answer. Everyone who gets all 12 questions right in the time limit takes their share of the prize pot which ranges from $2,500 to $25,000! (The average prize pot is $2,500)

Here’s the kicker, it only happens a few times a day and lasts for only 15 minutes! (There’s no DVRing: you have to be there to play the live game!) HQ goes live at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST on weekdays and 9 p.m. EST on weekends.

HQ Trivia is creating shared moments. Offices, classrooms, groups of friends are all taking 15-minute breaks in their day to come together and test their knowledge, and maybe win some money!

And it has fans from around the world going crazy! (Who could forget that woman who freaked out after winning 11 bucks from the app?) It has even had a record 2 million concurrent players competing live against each other at the same time!

With all the fandom surrounding HQ, the game’s Main Host, Scott, has become an overnight sensation. He’s now one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, with a fan base that rivals A-list celebs.

Check out these fans going crazy at one of Scott’s appearances in Florida, over the weekend.

A post shared by Scott Rogowsky (@scottrogowsky) on Feb 15, 2018 at 7:24pm PST

Scott’s catchphrases, “HQ-ties,” “Savage Question,” and “Quemero numero uno,” have even infiltrated into everyday language.

Gayle King said she sees hosts like Scott, who playfully riffs throughout the 15-minute game, as the “secret sauce” behind HQ’s success.

To see Jimmy Fallon, who is a big fan of the app, stop one of his show meetings to play HQ with The Roots and his team, click the video above!