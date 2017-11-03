Celebrities Spotted Out and About – Week of November 3

- Alessandra Ambrosio hosted a private Halloween party alongside Darren Dzienciol, co-founder of 1Oak LA on Tuesday evening in the Hollywood Hills.
- Chelsea Handler, Nick Offerman, Janet Mock, Sophia Amoruso and Margaret Atwood attended PEN Center USA’s 27th Annual Literary Awards Festival last Friday at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
- Singer and songwriter Macklemore wore his HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 5 sneakers while working in the studio this past weekend.
- Over the weekend, the Hilaria Baldwin and her adorable kids showed off their fun Halloween costumes on the star’s Instagram, with her two sons dressed in Thomas the Tank Engine Conductor outfits.
- Kate Mara, Aziz Ansari, Claire Foy and more attended BAFTA’s Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Guests sipped on Ruffino Wine.
- Breakout star Natali Yura attended Natalia Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation’s ‘Fabulous Fund Fair’ on Saturday in an outfit by Russian artist Andrey Bartenev and pink diamond earrings from jeweler Jordan Fine valued at nearly one million dollars. Yura, who recently wrapped Bruce Willis’ new film REPRISAL, joined Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the star-studded event.
- OJ Simpson made a rare appearance out on the town in Las Vegas this weekend with about six close friends at CliQue Bar & Lounge. Simpson was spotted sipping plenty of whiskey throughout the evening and graciously posed for several photos with guests.
- Richie Akiva and Ronnie Madra were spotted at the Fabulous Fund Fair After Party hosted by 1Oak, Up&Down and Spring Studios/Spring Place.
- Last Friday night, G-Eazy and Halsey were spotted enjoying Stillhouse whiskey and mingling with fans at Stillhouse x Arsenic’s ‘The Beautiful & Damned’ Halloween bar crawl after-party at Container Bar in Austin, TX.
- Mariska Hargitay spotted at Townline BBQ enjoying lunch with her family on Saturday & Sunday.
- Bershka, the Inditex Group’s youth brand, celebrated their first pop-up store in the heart of SoHo, with a special launch event. The event was hosted by Designer Chiara Ferragni and Italian Music Artist Fedez with a rare performance from Willow Smith.
- Last night Tequila Avión joined online fashion retailer Revolve in celebrating the first annual Revolve Awards. Guests in attendance including Michael Mente, Founder & CEO of REVOLVE, Terrence Jenkins, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Hailey Baldwin, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Saunders, Romee Strijd, Chanel Iman and many more celebrated the year’s most revolutionary talent in fashion and music spheres.
- Iain Armitage and the Young Sheldon cast surprised their crew on set Thursday with an ice cream sundae bar from Cold Stone Creamery to celebrate their hard work and the airing of their second episode.
- Wendy Williams announced to her fans that she will be spending the weekend getting some well-deserved rest and relaxation. Focused on her health and wellbeing, Wendy is ensuring she gets the most restful sleep possible with the help of her new NECTAR Sleep mattress. These luxuriously comfortable mattresses, which are exclusively sold online, retail for up to $900.
- Current and former Denver Broncos players, Adam Gotsis and Juwan Thomson, were both spotted at Bowlero Lone Tree last Friday.
- Snoop Dogg (pictured below) performs at TAO Group’s Carnal Carnival, powered by Samsung, during Halloween Weekend at Avenue Los Angeles.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been raising awareness for the dangers of climate change with his documentary Beyond the Flood, was spotted at Midtown restaurant Zuma New York on Sunday evening. In the company of friends, the star, who’s a fan of the Japanese izakaya-inspired eatery, enjoyed a relaxed early evening meal of hot pots, sushi, and robata grilled fare.
- Ariel Winter, Derek Hough and Katharine McPhee were among those who attended Just Jared’s annual Halloween soiree where guests picked what they wanted delivered from Postmates throughout the night – the results included – 50 Fatburger cheeseburgers, 100 Pink’s Hot Dogs, 1 pack of gum from Rite Aid, a bottle of 1942 tequila from the new ‘Drinks’ section and a late-night order from Jerry’s Deli.
- An eclectic group of celebrities showed up at the Mondrian Park Avenue to celebrate the Wrap of the new Horror Film Clinton Road, on hand was NYC Mayorial Candidate Bo Dietl, Martial Arts Star Paul Mormando, Director Steve Stanulis, Actor Renoly Santiago, and Gotti & Clinton Road Producer Noel Ashman on Friday.
- Jessica Biel attends the Halloween launch party for Au Fudge CAMP in Los Angeles.
- Kathie Lee Gifford stopped by Rumble Boxing’s Flatiron location on Monday, October 30th in costume as Miley Cyrus to film a segment music video, “Wrecking Ball” for the TODAY Show’s Halloween episode!
- Christina El Moussa seen rocking her Namaste Mother Trucker & co. cap in OC, CA.
- Rapper A$AP Ferg dined at Holsteins Shakes and Buns in Las Vegas on Monday. Joined by a group of friends, the rapper enjoyed selections from the restaurant’s gourmet burger menu and was very friendly with restaurant staff.
- Frank Ocean stepped out on Monday evening at Toca Madera to continue his 30th birthday celebration. The singer came in for an intimate dinner with friends and donned a “Read My Lips” t-shirt. The group enjoyed menu items including the Guacamole, Tacos, Taquitos al Gusto, the Enchiladas De Suizas and the restaurant’s signature Churro Ice Cream Sandwich.
- Kim Kardashian looked to arch artist and celebrity brow expert, Kelley Baker Brows to shape and perfect her brows before celebrating Halloween and dressing up as iconic singer, Madonna this past weekend.
- Delilah Belle Hamlin and Ashley Madekwe have proven that they love their hi-rise 7 For All Mankind denim for everyday streetwear! Delilah was recently spotted running errands around Los Angeles in The Kiki with Raw Hem in Vintage Wythe ($219), while Ashley posed for an Instagram photo-op in her Edie Cropped Straight in Montreal ($219, 7forallmankind.com).
- Actress Tara Reid paid a Mischief Night visit to The Golden Tiki, Las Vegas’ premiere tiki bar, on Monday evening, celebrating the release of her new Las Vegas-produced movie Party Bus To Hell with director/producer Michael Mahal, co-stars Sadie Katz, Stefani Blake, Devani Pinn and the cast and crew.
- Emir Bahadir joined Paris Hilton onstage DJing at the Synergy Global Forum after-party at the Hammerstein Ballroom, where guests included Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, real-life “Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort and model Afiya Bennett.
- Nas (pictured below) jumped on the mic while in costume for a Dia de los Muertos bash at Goldbar in NYC last Saturday night where the crowd enjoyed themed cocktails made with Tequila Don Julio to celebrate the Mexican holiday.
- On Saturday night, Nightingale played host to the Vision Models Halloween party presented by Perrier Jouet and Absolut Elyx with music by Bee Fowl and notable guests such as Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stars Demario Jackson (as Superman), Corinne Olympios, Lucas Yancey (aka Mr. WhaBoom – as Ace Ventura), Fred Johnson, Eric Bigger, Iggy Rodriguez and Josiah Graham.
- Actor Peter Facinelli hosted a Halloween party as his home featuring Carbonadi vodka cocktails dressed as Forest Gump.
- Vanessa Hudgens hosted a “freak show” themed Halloween party at her home featuring Carbonadi Vodka and Perfectomundo Tequila for guests.
- Sonja Morgan spotted at The Retreat in Costa Rica.
- On Tuesday, SVEDKA Vodka celebrated Heidi Klum’s 18th Annual Halloween Bash at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge at Moxy Times Square, which was transformed into a horrifyingly haunted graveyard for the night. This year, Heidi aka The Queen of Halloween, dressed as the scary werewolf from Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller music video accompanied with an entourage of zombies. Klum was also joined by other notables including Mike Meyers (Austin Powers), Nick Cannon (Americas Got Talent), Dylan Sprouse (Dismissed), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is The New Black), Vanessa Ray (Pretty Little Liars), Heather Graham (Actress) and Zac Posen (Designer). Throughout the night, partygoers danced along to DJ Questlove’s set, as they sipped on signature SVEDKA Vodka
- Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Bridget Marquardt (Girls Next Door), Vanessa and Stella Hudgens, and Marcedes Lewis (NFL Jaguars) enjoyed the evening out at Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor’s Halloween Bash.
- Wiz Khalifa, dressed as Wiz’ World, and his girlfriend Izabela Guedes, dressed as a dead bride, get ready for a night out at TAO LAand Avenue LA.
- After revealing that she will be wearing the $2 million Fantasy Bra at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, supermodel Lais Ribeiro celebrated over dinner atLegasea at Moxy Times Square along with fellow supermodels Josephine Skriver and Sara Sampaio. Ribeiro and crew, enjoyed the signature spicy crab beignets, half Lancaster lemon chicken and the trio of veggie dips served with hot bomba bread before heading up to Moxy’s rooftop, Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.
- Lindsey Vonn (pictured below) is glad to have Bounty, the Quicker Picker Upper, nearby for surprise spills during her press tour for the Olympic Winter Games.
- Justin Bieber has continued to show that he is a big fan of daniel patrick – he was spotted sporting the roaming gym short in black + ivory while leaving his hockey game last night and the track trunk in black + red while biking around town with Selena Gomez.
- Tracey Atlas Maltas and Josh Altman celebrating at the premiere of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing which featured a poolside viewing at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles on Thursday.
- Hot off a rare red-carpet appearance on Wednesday evening with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, in support of the Actor’s Fund Career Transition for Dancers 2017 Jubilee Gala in N.Y.C., Michael Douglas visited Zuma New York for lunch with friends on Thursday.
- Last night, Nick Jonas’ Global Non-Profit Beyond Type 1 and Emporio Armani hosted “Notte al Casino” at Armani 5th Avenue in NYC, Benefiting Type 1 Diabetes.
- Legendary rock band INXS were spotted having a band dinner at Gowings Bar & Grill at the designer boutique hotel QT Sydney. The crew were in town to attend a masquerade ball at State Theatre in honour of their 40th year anniversary.
- Brooklyn singer and songwriter Anjelica seen at the famous Village Halloween Parade, as she led parade-revelers down Sixth Avenue as this year’s Grand Marshal.
- Boxing legend Don King seen last night at the Edison Ballroom, as undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and former champion Bermane Stiverne held a final press conference leading up to their anticipated rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
- Michael B. Jordan, Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J (dressed as Dorothy and Lion from Wizard of Oz) at the Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails “Run and HYDE” Halloween party enjoying Avion Tequila on October 28th.
- Roger Daltrey with members of The Who spotted at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
- Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver and Lais Ribeiro (all pictured below) hosted Night of the Fallen presented by Marquee New York and Velocity Black last Saturday evening.