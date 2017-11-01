Twitter Facebook Search

The 'Teen Mom OG' Cast Is 'All Pretty Shocked' That MTV FIRED Farrah Abraham From The Show!

The girls feel 'it will be better without her!'

Farrah Abraham has been fired from Teen Mom OG, and the rest of the cast won’t be missing her! The former MTV reality star made the announcement yesterday that Viacom let her go from the show. According to RadarOnline.comMaci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood are “relieved!”

“No one in the cast will miss Farrah,” a source close to Amber told Radar. “It’s way too sexual. They let the first porno go because it seemed she changed and now it’s just in your face. The webcam is unacceptable.”
“The cast feels there is less drama and it will be better without her,” the insider added.
After Farrah filmed her sex tape, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, Maci refused to the film because Farrah was brought back onto TMOG.
Farrah has feuded with Catelynn over the years as well, once calling her “white trash.”
“Catelynn is especially relieved,” a source close to Catelynn told Radar. “She had to deal with Farrah the most because all the girls had to do promo together for certain things. They’re all looking forward to less drama.”
“They’re all pretty shocked that MTV finally pulled the plug on something they feel should’ve been done a longtime ago,” the insider added.
Are you shocked that Farrah has been fired? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
