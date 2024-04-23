10 of the Most Controversial 'Dr. Phil' Moments Before Ending Its 21-Season Run

Dr. Phil McGraw received backlash when he interviewed Shelley Duvall on Dr. Phil in 2016.

At the time, the 3 Women actress made several claims during her appearance, including Robin Williams still living as a shapeshifter and an alleged whirring disc inside her. Duvall's participation was reportedly a plea for help amid her mental distress.

"I don't regret what I did," McGraw said on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. "I regret that it was promoted in a way that people thought was unbecoming."

"There are parts of that story that I haven't talked about and won't talk about in specific, but I can say generally that we worked with her family [and] with her for over a year off camera, after the fact, providing her opportunities for inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care. I can't tell you the extent we went through," he continued.

Meanwhile, Duvall sat down for an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 during which she revealed she found what kind of person McGraw was the hard way.

"My mother didn't like him, either. A lot of people, like Dan (Gilroy), said, 'You shouldn't have done that, Shelley,'" she disclosed.