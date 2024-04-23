Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson's Relationship Timeline in 9 Clicks

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan Anderson sent a letter to Gypsy Rose Blanchard after his co-worker did the same to Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

Anderson did not expect to hear from Blanchard, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

After receiving a reply in May 2020, the pair started exchanging emails until their relationship bloomed.

"We met in 2020 when the pandemic was really, really strong, and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID," Blanchard told People. "Unfortunately, it put the prison in a position to where it restricted our freedom even more ... So Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times."