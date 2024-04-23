Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson's Relationship Timeline in 9 Clicks
2020: Ryan Anderson Sent Gypsy Rose Blanchard a Letter
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan Anderson sent a letter to Gypsy Rose Blanchard after his co-worker did the same to Tiger King star Joe Exotic.
Anderson did not expect to hear from Blanchard, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.
After receiving a reply in May 2020, the pair started exchanging emails until their relationship bloomed.
"We met in 2020 when the pandemic was really, really strong, and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID," Blanchard told People. "Unfortunately, it put the prison in a position to where it restricted our freedom even more ... So Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times."
July 2021: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Met for the First Time
After writing to each other for a year, Blanchard and Anderson finally met when the government eased COVID-19 restrictions. They did not disclose the details of their meeting, but their relationship immediately progressed after seeing each other for the first time.
June 2022: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Obtained a Marriage Certificate
According to The Springfield News-Leader, Blanchard and Anderson obtained a marriage license in Missouri in June 2022.
Before the middle school special education teacher, the convicted murderer was engaged to a man named Ken in 2019.
July 2022: They Tied the Knot
One month after obtaining the license, Blanchard and Anderson exchanged their vows in a small prison ceremony. They did not invite anyone and welcome any guests.
"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that," she said in a 2013 interview with People. "Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else."
December 2023: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Released From Prison
Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving eight years. Ozarks First confirmed in September 2023 that she was granted parole, ending her original 10-year imprisonment.
January 2024: Ryan Anderson Expressed His Concern
Before Blanchard's release, the then-married couple sat down for an exclusive interview with People and discussed their concerns about having their lives under extreme spotlight.
"I think the only fear that I have is, honestly, just making sure that we have good conflict [resolution]," Blanchard opened up during the interview, which was published in January. "I'm a very 'in the moment' type of person, so I want to make sure if we have an argument, I want to clear it up in the moment. He is … the opposite, where he has to sit on things and think about it, and then come back a couple hours later and resolve it."
Meanwhile, Anderson disclosed his date plans with Blanchard. Like his then-wife, he was uneasy about attracting the public's attention.
"It's going to be a whirlwind and there'll be a lot of attention," Anderson added. "I'm still very nervous about that. I'm a very private person."
March 2024: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Split
Roughly three months after Blanchard's release, she confirmed their split on a Facebook post.
"Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents," she disclosed. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."
Anderson spoke with Daily Mail after their breakup, saying it happened "out of the blue."
April 2024: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Filed for Divorce From Ryan Anderson
Shortly after their split, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband. Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, confirmed the development in a statement to People (via The Daily Beast).
April 8, 2024: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Filed a TRO
Blanchard submitted a restraining order request to the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, La. She requested Anderson to pay interim and long-term spousal support after their divorce, explaining she "is in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."
Blanchard also asked the court to deny spousal support to her estranged husband.