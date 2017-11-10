Jennifer Aniston Is Not A Fan Of Selena Gomez’s Relationship With Justin Bieber
“Jen sees Selena like a daughter and just can’t believe she’s done this,” a source exclusively revealed to OK!. “She was so proud of her for getting away from Justin’s clutches and watched in pride as she got stronger without him.”
“Like so many people in Selena’s world, she feels strongly that leopards don’t change their spots and it’s only a matter of time before Justin drags Selena down to rock bottom again,” the insider dished.
Selena previously admitted that Jen gives her “a lot of maternal advice.”
“I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, [meeting her] made my entire year," she told KTU's Carolina Bermudez, during a radio interview back in 2015.
