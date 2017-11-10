Twitter Facebook Search

Jennifer Aniston Is Not A Fan Of Selena Gomez’s Relationship With Justin Bieber

A source says the ‘Friends’ actress ‘just can’t believe she’s done this.’

Jennifer Aniston is joining the chorus of disapproval over Selena Gomez and Justin Biebers on-again romance.

“Jen sees Selena like a daughter and just can’t believe she’s done this,” a source exclusively revealed to OK!. “She was so proud of her for getting away from Justin’s clutches and watched in pride as she got stronger without him.”

“Like so many people in Selena’s world, she feels strongly that leopards don’t change their spots and it’s only a matter of time before Justin drags Selena down to rock bottom again,” the insider dished.

Selena previously admitted that Jen gives her “a lot of maternal advice.”

“I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, [meeting her] made my entire year," she told KTU's Carolina Bermudez, during a radio interview back in 2015.

As OK! readers know, Selena and her ex Justin have seemingly rekindled their relationship as the couple has been spotted spending nearly every day together for the past few weeks. The two dated on-and-off from 2011-2014 and were rumored to have reconnected after Selena’s kidney transplant surgery earlier this year.

Are you a fan of Justin and Selena getting back together? Sound off in the comments!

