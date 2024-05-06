14 Celebrity Couples Who Were Good-Looking But Cursed: From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

In 2000, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot years after they began dating in 1998. They called it quits five years later amid rumors about the Ad Astra actor's infidelity.

However, they clarified in a joint statement in January 2005 that their separation was "not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."

"We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months," the statement continued.