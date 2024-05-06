14 Celebrity Couples Who Were Good-Looking But Cursed: From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
In 2000, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot years after they began dating in 1998. They called it quits five years later amid rumors about the Ad Astra actor's infidelity.
However, they clarified in a joint statement in January 2005 that their separation was "not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."
"We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months," the statement continued.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
While married to Aniston, Pitt began working on Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie, whom he was linked to.
Despite dismissing the reports, Pitt and Jolie soon began their budding romance that lasted until September 2016. At the time, the Maleficent actress filed for divorce from her then-husband shortly after their second wedding, citing irreconcilable differences.
They have yet to finalize their lengthy divorce, but they are said to be on "the last of the red tape" amid their other legal battles over their French vineyard.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met while the latter was still married to Ben Indra. They began dating after her divorce and got engaged in 2008.
"I knew I wanted to marry her pretty soon [after I met her,]" Pratt told People while at the Hollywood premiere of Parks & Recreation. "It took a while for me to admit it, because it would be crazy to be like, 'I want to marry you' the first day I met her. But I could have!"
Pratt and Faris married in 2009 and were together for eight years before divorcing in 2017.
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield
The Amazing Spider-Man costars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's relationship bloomed after working on the superhero film. They dated for four years before calling it quits and moving on with other people.
Speaking with Vogue in 2016, Garfield admitted that Stone was someone he still loved "very much."
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
From being a fan, Jason Momoa became Lisa Bonet's husband when they secretly tied the knot in 2017.
The Aquaman star had been open about his love for Bonet after seeing her on TV in 1987 when he was only 8 years old. Decades later, they met at a jazz club and immediately clicked.
They welcomed their two children in their five-year marriage, which ended in 2022. Bonet officially filed for divorce in January, which was granted after a day.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' on-again, off-again romance ended for good months after they secretly tied the knot.
The Independence Day: Resurgence star shared a post on Instagram to wish Cyrus health and happiness going forward. A few days later, he filed for divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" singer.
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson
In 2005, Jessica Simpson filed for divorce from Nick Lachey a few years after their 2002 wedding.
"After three years of marriage, and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," they wrote about their split in a statement. "This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other. We hope that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."
They finalized their divorce in June 2006.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
For four years, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart shared a romantic relationship after meeting on the set of Twilight in 2007.
Their romance hit rock bottom when rumors about Stewart's romance with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was married at the time, made headlines.
Although they reconciled afterward, the pair called it quits for good in 2013.
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson started dating after splitting from their respective partners. The Deadpool actor proposed to her in May 2008 after one year of dating and wed in Vancouver Island, Canada, four months later.
However, the then-couple called it quits after two years of dating and went on to marry other people.
"I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old," the Black Widow actress told Vanity Fair in 2019. "I didn't really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way."
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared a relationship that did not last long. The Top Gun actor married his muse in December 1990 but split over a decade later.
"Citing the difficulties inherent in divergent careers which constantly keep them apart, they concluded that an amicable separation seemed best for both of them at this time," said their representative.
Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz
Shortly after Cruise and Kidman's divorce, he moved on with his Vanilla Sky costar Penélope Cruz and dated her for three years.
They broke up in January 2004, but reports about their split only surfaced in March of the same year. While their separation was amicable, it sparked rumors that Cruise's involvement with the Church of Scientology contributed to their breakup.
However, Cruz repeatedly denied the hearsay in her interviews.
"I would feel bad with myself if I didn't say that I was grateful to [Scientology] because of what I've learned about it," she defended her ex and the church in her interview with The Guardian.
"Tom is a very good man, and I am close to his whole family, his children. I love his children, and his mum, and all of his family, and he's a great man. The people who have been good to me, they are untouchable. I am very loyal to the people who have meant something to me and have been good to me, very, very loyal," she continued.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
It did not take long for Cruise to move on and date again after his failed relationships.
In 2005, he was spotted with Katie Holmes and eventually confirmed their status during his interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where he famously jumped on the couch.
The pair got engaged in June 2005 and welcomed their child in April 2006.
Cruise and Holmes tied the knot in November 2006, years before the matriarch filed for divorce from the Mission: Impossible actor.
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens
High School Musical alums Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens immediately felt the spark when they met during the film series' auditions. They began dating while working together on the franchise but called it quits in 2010 after four years of dating.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid went through ups and downs in their relationship, which lasted from 2015 to 2021. They welcomed their only child, Khai, in September 2020, months before the allegations that he struck her mother, Yolanda Hadid, during an argument.
The "PILLOWTALK" singer pleaded no contest to harassment charges as he ended their relationship for good.
"I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too and that's all I really cared about," Malik shared when he appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn't want to bring attention to anything. I wasn't trying to get into a negative back and forth with her."