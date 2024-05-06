OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Ryan Gosling
OK LogoPHOTOS

39 Stars Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala: Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie and More

celebrities who have never attended the met gala
Source: MEGA
By:

May 6 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Adele

adele
Source: MEGA

Adele has yet to grace the Met Gala, though her fans have hoped to see her at the event. In 2023, reports assumed she skipped the star-studded gathering after extending her residency.

Article continues below advertisement

Ali Wong

ali wong
Source: MEGA

Ali Wong has made headlines for her powerful outfits over the years, but she has not shared her fashion prowess at the Met Gala.

Angelina Jolie

angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie has not attended the Met Gala, but her fans are still holding out hope she'll one day be there.

Article continues below advertisement

Annette Bening

annette bening
Source: MEGA

The Met Gala would be complete if Annette Bening attended the event alongside her husband, .

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Tisdale

ashley tisdale
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale has always wanted to be part of the Met Gala, especially in 2022.

The event launched the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the time, giving the High School Musical alum an idea of what she would wear if she got an invite.

“I would replicate one of my past iconic looks…” she wrote on X, adding a carousel of photos showing her fashion throughout the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt

brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Despite his record-breaking stint as an actor, Brad Pitt has never attended the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is already free from her conservatorship, but the “Toxic” singer has yet to confirm her attendance at the Met Gala.

In 2022, she revealed in an Instagram post how she almost appeared at the event but ended up scrapping her plans.

“I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying 🤷🏼‍♀️🌹🌹 !!!” Spears captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Busy Philipps

busy philipps
Source: MEGA

In 2019, Busy Philipps joked about not being invited to the Met Gala in an Instagram post.

“Didn’t go to the Met Ball because EVERYTHING I DO IS CAMP. (Also I wasn’t invited),” she captioned her post.

Philipps also shared her grievances in 2018, writing on X that she loved “a fancy dress and a party and raising money for good things!”

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Underwood

carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood has been to award ceremonies and events but has yet to set foot at the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Pratt

chris pratt
Source: MEGA

Even Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has not attended the Met Gala, though he raised eyebrows when he posted the “most disgusting” Met Gala look in 2023.

The Avengers: Endgame star uploaded a photo of one of his toes, leading fans and followers to beg him to take down the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera

christina aguilera
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera has never had the chance to walk on the red carpet of the Met Gala amid her busy tour, acting career and other endeavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Courteney Cox

courteney cox
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox remains on the list of Friends stars who have not attended the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Thompson

emma thompson
Source: MEGA

Though she stunned fans in Cruella, Emma Thompson has yet to share her fashion taste at the event.

In 2023, she marked her first fashion show in collaboration with Laura Dern and Kate Hudson.

"I know, can you believe it? Incredible. But it’s not my world,” said Thompson, per WWD.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton

dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton’s has yet to add the Met Gala to her lists of events she's attended.

Instead of waiting for an invite, she launched the pink carpet for the first-ever pet gala and welcomed the industry’s most lovable pet owners to the event.

“I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala,” Parton shared in a statement in January. “I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones! We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I’m looking forward to it!”

Article continues below advertisement

Don Cheadle

don cheadle
Source: MEGA

revealed in March why he was not into the Oscars, and it might be the same reason why he has not attended the Met Gala.

“You won’t ever see me at the Oscars unless I’m presenting or I’m nominated,” he told CNN. “And as soon as they don’t say my name, the game is how fast can you get out of there.”

Cheadle continued, “Just conceptually, the Oscars being a contest between artists… these are things that you really can’t compare. How do you compare Barbie to Oppenheimer? They’re not even in the same world. That’s not really why we do it or why we’ve gotten into this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Drake

drake
Source: MEGA

Drake has never revealed why he missed the Met Gala, but fans assume it because of his busy schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne Johnson

dwayne johnson
Source: MEGA

As one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson has yet to attend the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres

ellen degeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres constantly showed Met Gala photos on her show, but the host was among those who did not receive an invite for the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Guy Fieri

guy fieri
Source: MEGA

Guy Fieri and his family have packed up for their Guy’s All-American Road Trip, but the Met Gala is not one of their stops.

Article continues below advertisement

Helena Bonham Carter

helena bonham carter
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Ryan Gosling

The Met Gala would have been more exciting if fans could see Helena Bonham Carter’s vintage-punk looks. But in 2018, she disclosed during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show she has never been invited to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

will jada pinkett smith pose with family easter photo
Source: MEGA

While Jada Pinkett Smith’s children with Will Smith have already attended the Met Gala, they have yet to flaunt their red-carpet looks at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Fonda

jane fonda
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda has always shown her jaw-dropping looks at several red carpet events, but the 80 for Brady star has not walked the runway on fashion’s biggest night.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Derulo

jason derulo
Source: MEGA

Jason Derulo reportedly fell down the stairs at the 2023 Met Gala — but it turned out the man was not the “Slow Low” singer as he has not been to the event. According to Billboard, an image — which the Huffington Post confirmed was an event at Cannes in 2011 — showed a man people mistook for Derulo.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Goldblum

jeff goldblum
Source: MEGA

Hollywood has branded Jeff Goldblum as the most stylish in the industry, though the Met Gala has yet to see him on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston, like most of her Friends costars, has never attended the Met Gala despite fans’ wishes to see her at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Renner

jeremy renner
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Renner walked several red carpet events after recovering from injuries he sustained from a snowplow accident. Still, the Hawkeye star does not have plans to grace the Met Gala’s carpet in May.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm

jon hamm
Source: MEGA

Reports confirmed Jon Hamm would be filming alongside Olivia Munn, which might keep him away from the upcoming Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio

leonardo dicaprio
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio has always skipped the Met Gala but attended an after-party in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Tomlin

lily tomlin
Source: MEGA

Fonda’s 9 to 5 costar Lily Tomlin has not been to the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Kudrow

lisa kudrow
Source: MEGA

Lisa Kudrow is also one of the Friends cast members whose glamour has yet to be highlighted at the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Maren Morris

maren morris
Source: MEGA

Maren Morris has been skipping events aside from the Met Gala, and she recently revealed the real reason why: her cross-country book tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey

mariah carey
Source: MEGA

Even Mariah Carey has not marked her Met Gala debut amid her busy schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle

meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Multiple reports confirmed Meghan Markle was not invited to the 2024 Met Gala, and they speculated that played a role in the decision. Vogue’s editor-in-chief has not responded to the stories, though.

Article continues below advertisement

Meryl Streep

meryl streep
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep was initially tapped to play a massive role as cochair at the 2020 Met Gala, but the plans were canceled amid the pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

Octavia Spencer

octavia spencer
Source: MEGA

Octavia Spencer has been focusing on her acting career instead of attending the event. She marked her most recent role in an episode of Young Sheldon.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Gosling

ryan gosling
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling has received multiple awards and recognitions, but he has yet to attend the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Smith

sam smith
Source: MEGA

In 2020, Sam Smith was due to attend their first Met Gala. However, their appearance happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Stevie Nicks

stevie nicks
Source: MEGA

Stevie Nicks has not received an invitation to the Met Gala, but if she did, she would want to perform with Harry Styles.

“We wouldn’t even have to rehearse,” Nicks said of her dream performance with Styles. “We’ve got a couple of duets that are really great. We do ‘Landslide’ and ‘Two Ghosts’ together really well. We actually have five or six terrific acoustic numbers that we could do at the drop of a hat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Holland

tom holland
Source: MEGA

A few weeks before the 2024 Met Gala, reports claimed Tom Holland had made it to the event’s invite list. The Spider-Man actor has not confirmed the reports, but it would be his first appearance at the event if he officially joined the star-studded crowd.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.