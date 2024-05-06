39 Stars Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala: Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie and More
Adele
Adele has yet to grace the Met Gala, though her fans have hoped to see her at the event. In 2023, reports assumed she skipped the star-studded gathering after extending her residency.
Ali Wong
Ali Wong has made headlines for her powerful outfits over the years, but she has not shared her fashion prowess at the Met Gala.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie has not attended the Met Gala, but her fans are still holding out hope she'll one day be there.
Annette Bening
The Met Gala would be complete if Annette Bening attended the event alongside her husband, .
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale has always wanted to be part of the Met Gala, especially in 2022.
The event launched the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the time, giving the High School Musical alum an idea of what she would wear if she got an invite.
“I would replicate one of my past iconic looks…” she wrote on X, adding a carousel of photos showing her fashion throughout the years.
Brad Pitt
Despite his record-breaking stint as an actor, Brad Pitt has never attended the event.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears is already free from her conservatorship, but the “Toxic” singer has yet to confirm her attendance at the Met Gala.
In 2022, she revealed in an Instagram post how she almost appeared at the event but ended up scrapping her plans.
“I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying 🤷🏼♀️🌹🌹 !!!” Spears captioned her post.
Busy Philipps
In 2019, Busy Philipps joked about not being invited to the Met Gala in an Instagram post.
“Didn’t go to the Met Ball because EVERYTHING I DO IS CAMP. (Also I wasn’t invited),” she captioned her post.
Philipps also shared her grievances in 2018, writing on X that she loved “a fancy dress and a party and raising money for good things!”
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood has been to award ceremonies and events but has yet to set foot at the Met Gala.
Chris Pratt
Even Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has not attended the Met Gala, though he raised eyebrows when he posted the “most disgusting” Met Gala look in 2023.
The Avengers: Endgame star uploaded a photo of one of his toes, leading fans and followers to beg him to take down the snap.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera has never had the chance to walk on the red carpet of the Met Gala amid her busy tour, acting career and other endeavors.
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox remains on the list of Friends stars who have not attended the Met Gala.
Emma Thompson
Though she stunned fans in Cruella, Emma Thompson has yet to share her fashion taste at the event.
In 2023, she marked her first fashion show in collaboration with Laura Dern and Kate Hudson.
"I know, can you believe it? Incredible. But it’s not my world,” said Thompson, per WWD.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton’s has yet to add the Met Gala to her lists of events she's attended.
Instead of waiting for an invite, she launched the pink carpet for the first-ever pet gala and welcomed the industry’s most lovable pet owners to the event.
“I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala,” Parton shared in a statement in January. “I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones! We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I’m looking forward to it!”
Don Cheadle
revealed in March why he was not into the Oscars, and it might be the same reason why he has not attended the Met Gala.
“You won’t ever see me at the Oscars unless I’m presenting or I’m nominated,” he told CNN. “And as soon as they don’t say my name, the game is how fast can you get out of there.”
Cheadle continued, “Just conceptually, the Oscars being a contest between artists… these are things that you really can’t compare. How do you compare Barbie to Oppenheimer? They’re not even in the same world. That’s not really why we do it or why we’ve gotten into this.”
Drake
Drake has never revealed why he missed the Met Gala, but fans assume it because of his busy schedule.
Dwayne Johnson
As one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson has yet to attend the Met Gala.
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres constantly showed Met Gala photos on her show, but the host was among those who did not receive an invite for the event.
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri and his family have packed up for their Guy’s All-American Road Trip, but the Met Gala is not one of their stops.
Helena Bonham Carter
The Met Gala would have been more exciting if fans could see Helena Bonham Carter’s vintage-punk looks. But in 2018, she disclosed during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show she has never been invited to the event.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
While Jada Pinkett Smith’s children with Will Smith have already attended the Met Gala, they have yet to flaunt their red-carpet looks at the event.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has always shown her jaw-dropping looks at several red carpet events, but the 80 for Brady star has not walked the runway on fashion’s biggest night.
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo reportedly fell down the stairs at the 2023 Met Gala — but it turned out the man was not the “Slow Low” singer as he has not been to the event. According to Billboard, an image — which the Huffington Post confirmed was an event at Cannes in 2011 — showed a man people mistook for Derulo.
Jeff Goldblum
Hollywood has branded Jeff Goldblum as the most stylish in the industry, though the Met Gala has yet to see him on the red carpet.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston, like most of her Friends costars, has never attended the Met Gala despite fans’ wishes to see her at the event.
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner walked several red carpet events after recovering from injuries he sustained from a snowplow accident. Still, the Hawkeye star does not have plans to grace the Met Gala’s carpet in May.
Jon Hamm
Reports confirmed Jon Hamm would be filming alongside Olivia Munn, which might keep him away from the upcoming Met Gala.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio has always skipped the Met Gala but attended an after-party in 2023.
Lily Tomlin
Fonda’s 9 to 5 costar Lily Tomlin has not been to the Met Gala.
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow is also one of the Friends cast members whose glamour has yet to be highlighted at the Met Gala.
Maren Morris
Maren Morris has been skipping events aside from the Met Gala, and she recently revealed the real reason why: her cross-country book tour.
Mariah Carey
Even Mariah Carey has not marked her Met Gala debut amid her busy schedule.
Meghan Markle
Multiple reports confirmed Meghan Markle was not invited to the 2024 Met Gala, and they speculated that played a role in the decision. Vogue’s editor-in-chief has not responded to the stories, though.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep was initially tapped to play a massive role as cochair at the 2020 Met Gala, but the plans were canceled amid the pandemic.
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer has been focusing on her acting career instead of attending the event. She marked her most recent role in an episode of Young Sheldon.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling has received multiple awards and recognitions, but he has yet to attend the Met Gala.
Sam Smith
In 2020, Sam Smith was due to attend their first Met Gala. However, their appearance happened.
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks has not received an invitation to the Met Gala, but if she did, she would want to perform with Harry Styles.
“We wouldn’t even have to rehearse,” Nicks said of her dream performance with Styles. “We’ve got a couple of duets that are really great. We do ‘Landslide’ and ‘Two Ghosts’ together really well. We actually have five or six terrific acoustic numbers that we could do at the drop of a hat.”
Tom Holland
A few weeks before the 2024 Met Gala, reports claimed Tom Holland had made it to the event’s invite list. The Spider-Man actor has not confirmed the reports, but it would be his first appearance at the event if he officially joined the star-studded crowd.