There’s A ‘Real’ ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion In The Works — Find Out All The Details Here!

Two stars are already on board for a return to Seaside: ‘I’m so down.’

jersey shore reunion vinny guadagnino pauly d long

The Jersey Shore crew reunited over the summer for a trip down the shore on the E! special Reunion Road Trip, but according to Vinny Guadagnino, it wasn’t enough! “That wasn’t a real reunion, that was like a get-together,” he told OK! exclusively at co-star Deena Cortese’s wedding this past weekend. Vinny, who wasn’t part of the E! special, is hoping he can get the rest of the crew to do a “real” reunion back at the place that started it all, Seaside Heights, and his former roommate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is already on board!

“It’s sad that this is the only time that we all get to come together like this,” Vinny told OK! of reuniting with his Jersey Shore castmates at Deena’s recent fall-themed wedding. “We should do it more often, not when some just gets married.”

E!’s reunion special featured Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, and Pauly, who said reuniting with his old pals “was so cool.”

Despite the hype, the E! reunion ended up being only a half hour special in which we saw the old crew hang out together for just one afternoon in Point Pleasant, since Seaside Heights wouldn’t even let them back after all the havoc they caused there five years ago.

But Vinny wants to make a true reunion happen! “We need to do a real one,” he told OK! exclusively, adding, “We need to rent the house.”

As Jersey Shore fans know, the cast spent their summers at a two-story beach house not far from the Seaside Heights boardwalk. An Italian flag painted on the garage door and a vintage duck phone were its signature features.

Vinny isn’t the only one who wants to return to the cast’s old digs. “I’m so down!” Pauly D told OK!

Would you like to see the entire cast reunite for a “real” Jersey Shore reunion back at their old Seaside home? Sound off in the comments below!

