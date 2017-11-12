Twitter Facebook Search

No Shame!

Taylor Swift Embraces Her ‘Reputation’ With Snake Mic & Wardrobe On ‘SNL’

The singer didn’t shy away from her feud with Kim Kardashian & Kanye West.

taylor swift snl reputation snake mic pics long

Credit: Getty

Taylor Swift didn’t shy away from her famous feuds on last night’s Saturday Night Live! While performing songs from her new album Reputation, which dropped Friday, the singer chose to use a snake-shaped mic and wear a snake-embroidered sweatshirt. As Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, fans labeled Taylor a snake during her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But now, Taylor is embracing the snake label — and her new Reputation!

Taylor kicked off her first SNL performance in eight years with the song “…Ready for It?” The singer used a microphone that featured a gold snake, which wrapped around Taylor’s hand.

Photo credit: Getty

In 2016, Taylor called Kanye out for calling her “that b***h” in his song “Famous.” Kim, however, claimed Kanye had gotten permission from Taylor, and even posted videos to Snapchat of their recorded phone call, in which Taylor thanks Kanye for the head’s up. Soon after, fans took to commenting on Taylor’s posts with the snake emoji.

Photo credit: twitter.com/taylornation13

After “…Ready for I?” Taylor performed an acoustic version of her song “Call It What You Want.” During the performance, Taylor wore a snake-emblazoned sweatshirt. Taylor's new album also contains the song "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," which many consider to be a diss track aimed at Kim and Kanye.

Photo credit: Getty

On Friday night, the day Taylor’s album dropped, Kim threw some subtle shade her way by going to a Katy Perry concert.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/KimKardashian

Taylor and Katy have been feuding for years. Taylor claims Katy stole some of her back-up dancers. Of the feud, Katy told James Corden, “It’s time for her to finish it.” Kim is clearly on Team Katy.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/KimKardashian

Photo credit: Getty

