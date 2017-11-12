Taylor Swift Embraces Her ‘Reputation’ With Snake Mic & Wardrobe On ‘SNL’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taylor Swift didn’t shy away from her famous feuds on last night’s Saturday Night Live! While performing songs from her new album Reputation, which dropped Friday, the singer chose to use a snake-shaped mic and wear a snake-embroidered sweatshirt. As Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, fans labeled Taylor a snake during her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But now, Taylor is embracing the snake label — and her new Reputation!