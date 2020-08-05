Jinger Duggar has shared her 24-week pregnancy update as the Counting On star waits for the arrival of her second baby.

“My goals are to wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water and take naps whenever I can,” the TLC personality, 26, wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself drinking water on Aug. 3.

“With a toddler in tow, that doesn’t happen perfectly each week. Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there,” read the caption.

The star has been making sure that she keeps her fans updated on her pregnancy ever since she announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, 32.

“Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited,” the couple told People.

While sharing the news of the pregnancy. The couple also revealed that Jinger had gone through a miscarriage in fall 2019.

“The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Vuolo told the outlet.

“We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us,” he added.

Despite experiencing the miscarriage, the couple are happy at the news of the arrival of their second baby.

“Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” the former soccer star shared,” Vuolo said.

The couple met for the first time in 2015. They were introduced to each other through Jessa, who’s Jinger’s sister and Ben Seewald’s brother-in-law.

They later went on a trip where he realized that his now-wife was the “the one” for him, as he revealed on Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s podcast, Behind the Scenes, in April 2019.

They got married a year later in Nov. 2016 and welcomed their first daughter, Felicity, in July 2018.