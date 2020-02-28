Photo credit: TLC

Michelle, 53, said, “It’s ok that my kids may have different convictions than me. I know that He is leading them and that’s the most important thing—their walk and their relationship with God. They really love the Lord and I can honestly say I have no greater joy.” Jinger started to cry over her mom’s sentiment. “You’re so precious Jing. I love you,” Michelle said as she hugged her daughter.