Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced the birth of their third child today! They had the baby girl via surrogate.

Their surrogate reportedly gave birth to a healthy girl weighing 7lb, 6 oz. The latest edition joins 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” a joyful Kim shared on her app. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Congratulations to the happy family!