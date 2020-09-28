Oh, baby!

Two months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Willa, with husband Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner is giving her fans the most adorable glimpse into never-before-seen pictures from her pregnancy.

On Sunday, September 27, the Game of Thrones star shared three sweet snaps on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 🤰 💕 ☀️ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 27, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

In the first picture, Turner flaunted her growing bump in a pool while her dog cuddled up to her. The second image featured the Jonas Brothers singer, 30, reaching out to touch his 24-year-old wife’s baby bump. The last snap featured the actress wearing no makeup on a sunny day.

Of course, the HBO star’s pals couldn’t help but comment on the stunning snapshots. Ashley Graham wrote, “The cutest!!!” while her bestie and GOT costar Maisie Williams added, “a babababbabbabaay.”

Turner and Jonas welcomed Willa on July 22 at a Los Angeles-area hospital, TMZ reported at the time.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends." In June, a source told PEOPLE that the stars purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles, California. "They were hoping to expand their family," another insider said. The couple's new humble abode is new and modern and "a great family house" with plenty of room to raise children.

The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in May 2019, immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of course, the nuptials were anything but ordinary since the duo exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands, Dan + Shay performed and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony. Two months later, the couple said "I do" again in France. We can't wait for baby Willa to make her debut via social media!