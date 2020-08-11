Congratulations are in order for the new parents, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. On July 22, the Game of Thrones alum, 24, gave birth to their first child, Willa!

“The first few days were an incredible blissful blur,” an insider tells OK!. “From the moment they laid eyes on their daughter, they were filled with emotions and excitement. Neither of them can believe how blessed they are.”

“This is a truly magical period for them,” says an insider. “They’ve never experienced anything like it.”

So far the happily married couple is splitting duties equally, though the insider insists that the 30-year-old singer always volunteers to check up on the baby if she is crying in the middle of the night so the actress can get her beauty sleep.

“Joe’s super hands-on. He feeds Willa, burps her, and happily changes dirty diapers,” the insider reports.

“Sophie’s told her friends she feels like the luckiest girl in the world because she has this beautiful baby and a devoted guy by her side.”

As they settle into parenthood, Jonas and Turner have been spending every second with their baby girl, whether it’s singing lullabies or sending family and friends dozens of photos.

“It’s so cute to see how happy they are,” the insider notes. “Life with Willa’s been amazing. They’re on cloud nine and truly grateful.”