Tia Mowry Reveals She's Having A Girl!

Tia Mowry revealed she’s having a baby girl! The Sister, Sister star announced the big news on her YouTube show Quick Fix on Friday.

“We’re having a girl!” Tia shouted after biting into a pink cake pop in her “Gender Reveal” video. “Cree is going to have a baby sister.”

Tia and husband Cory Hardrict already have 6-year-old son Cree together. “We are so excited!”she said in the video.

Also in Quick Fix, Tia walks viewers through recipes for other gender reveal desserts, like icing-filled cupcakes and a five-tiered cake.

Watch the gender reveal announcement above.