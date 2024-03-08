Awkward! Tia Mowry Mistakes Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict's Handshake for a Hug During Red Carpet Run-in: Watch
Fancy seeing you here? Tia Mowry looked unprepared to see her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, on the red carpet at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
On Thursday, March 7, the Twitches actress was caught having an awkward run-in with the father of her two children — son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5 — though it appeared to be a light-hearted encounter between the cordial co-parents.
In a video shared by reporter Ty Cole, Mowry was smiling and laughing before catching Hardrict's eye, and continued to keep the same gleeful expression while waving to her ex-husband.
Hardrict, 44, seemed a bit more caught off guard during the interaction, as he stopped in his tracks upon realizing his ex-wife was standing next to her in the press line.
The Brotherly Love actor appeared to attempt extending out his arm for a handshake just as Mowry swooped in for a hug, causing some nervous giggles to follow.
As Hardrict continued on his merry way, Mowry said "hi" and squeezed his shoulder before turning back to the reporter.
Social media users found the content hilarious, with many taking to the comments section of the original post to express their reactions to the awkward red carpet run-in.
"Reached for a handshake got a hug 🫂," one person quipped, as another noted, "15 years of marriage & 2 kids right there!"
"NOT he went in for a handshake as if they haven’t known each other since they were 19 & got kids and etc!!! BOY if you don’t hug me!!" a third user joked via X (formerly named Twitter), while a fourth expressed, "I could cry. Wtf is going on? Wack a-- awkward a-- hug like they just wasn’t a family."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mowry and Hardrict finalized their divorce and agreed on joint custody of their children in April 2023, putting a definitive end to their 14-year marriage.
Mowry's lawyer, Laura Wasser, informed the court at the time that her client and Hardrict had "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."
The Tia & Tamara star, 45, filed for divorce in October 2022, when she also notified fans about her martial demise via social media.
"I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she revealed in the caption of an Instagram post.
Hardrict didn't appear thrilled about his wife's decision to file for divorce, as he stated during an Instagram Live, "I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love" — after Mowry had broke the news.