Awkward! Tia Mowry Mistakes Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict's Handshake for a Hug During Red Carpet Run-in: Watch

Fancy seeing you here? Tia Mowry looked unprepared to see her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, on the red carpet at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

On Thursday, March 7, the Twitches actress was caught having an awkward run-in with the father of her two children — son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5 — though it appeared to be a light-hearted encounter between the cordial co-parents.