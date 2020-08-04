It’s a Vanderbump!

Stassi Schroeder bared her baby bump in a sweet photo shared by her fiancé Beau Clark on the anniversary of their engagement.

The former Vanderpump Rules star looked peaceful as she cradled her growing belly wearing a set of white lingerie.

“Happy Anniversary to my Sweets! One year of Engagement!,” Clark, 40, wrote alongside the intimate photo of his fiancée. “Can’t wait to be a parent with you.”

The 32-year-old commented back, “I love youuuu. We may not get to have our fancy ass wedding this year but I get to carry your little alien baby, so we goooood.

The precious post received a flood of comments including a few from Schroeder’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star and ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor.

“Are you sure that’s not just all [Hidden Valley] ranch [Stassi] ?” Taylor joked along with a laughing-while-crying emoji.

“Love you guys!! Happy anniversary to you both, see you next week when we finally come home!!” he wrote in another comment.

Another Bravo cast member also weighed in on the mommy-to-be moment.

“A little baby khaleesi,” Lala Kent worte, referring to the Game Of Thrones-inspired nickname Schroeder’s fans go by.

Clark, who works in commercial casting, proposed to the New Orleans native last July at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The two had planned to tie-the-knot this fall in Rome, Italy, with Bravo cameras rolling, but were forced to postpone until October 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News first broke of Schroeder’s pregnancy on June 13.

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” her rep announced.

A little over a week later, the couple shared photos from what looked like a gender reveal party where they announced they were expecting a baby girl.

Although the Next Level Basic author has lived the last eight years of her life on camera, Bravo cameras will not be capturing her pregnancy journey. Earlier this summer, Schroder, along with Vanderpump Rules co-stars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired from the reality show over allegations of racism. The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host for was let go over past comments that she made discussing calling the cops on Faith Stowers, a former black cast member on the show, for a crime she did not commit. She has since apologized via social media.