Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed that she’s getting a prenuptial agreement ahead of her wedding to fiancé Beau Clark. She also disclosed that she used her money to purchase their new $1.7 million Hollywood Hills home.
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Years. From my earrings to yours.
A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on
View this post on Instagram
Blurry ass drunken photo from the night we got engaged. Love it, won’t delete later.
A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on
View this post on Instagram
Seriously, I’m really freaking lucky.
A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on
View this post on Instagram
You know it was a good night when the only photo of my lewk was my pre-party OOTD. 💍
A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on
View this post on Instagram
I am the freaking fiancé of the year. We literally cut our Roman engagement trip short to fly to London to see the Rams play. Thank you, @americanair, I have never seen Beau so happy, so it was worth it. #tbt #AAambassador #LARams
A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on
