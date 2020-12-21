Actor Wilmer Valderrama is about to add a very important role to his resume: Dad!

On Monday, December 21, the 40-year-old NCIS star and fiancée Amanda Pacheco announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together. “#ItsJustUs3Now,” they jointly captioned their posts, which featured stunning professional photos of the two posing together against a cloud of colored smoke. The two shots showed off Pacheco’s prominent baby bump, which looks to be at least a few months into the pregnancy.

The cute hashtag mirrors a phrase Valderrama posted back in January, when he proposed to Pacheco and shared a shot of him down on one knee in a beachfront San Diego setting. “It’s just us now,” he captioned that post.

New mom Sophie Turner expressed her glee at the couple’s announcement, posting on Pacheco’s account with the comment “Yessssssss.”

Valderrama — who was most notably tied to singer Demi Lovato from 2010-2016 — and Pacheco were first linked in April 2019 when seen out and about together in Los Angeles. In June of that year, they traveled to France for Turner and Joe Jonas‘ wedding festivities.

The two seem to celebrate their official anniversary in July, however, as both posted anniversary shout-outs to each other in that month this year.

“Our passports have become diaries that now witness the great adventure we now call OUR life.. here’s to keep collecting stamps and making it look easy… cause why does it have to be anything but a sunset sail,” Valderrama wrote on his Instagram account July 22, while Pacheco responded with, “In a world full of uncertainty, we will always have our adventures. Happy anniversary mi prometido PS you make a really good face mask.”

In August, Valderrama showed fans how much he loves his bride-to-be, posting a sweet ode on Instagram for her birthday. “Feliz cumpleaños to my Chimichurri, I love you, today let’s celebrate by doing what we do best, live and laugh louder than yesterday. Lord, thank you for leading my ship till I found my mermaid.”