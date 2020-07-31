Alison Brie and Dave Franco‘s relationship may have had a fairytale ending, but the beginning was far from the typical Cinderella story.

The Sleeping With Other People actress, Alison Brie, told Jimmy Fallon virtually on The Tonight Show how she first met her husband, Franco, in 2011.

“It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin,” the 37-year-old actress continued, “I was there with some friends. It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules after we ran into Dave at the airport.”

The three went out for dinner later on, and her friend, Jules, texted her under the table: “‘You should hook up with Dave’… and I responded with, ‘Yes, please’ with a lot of thumbs up emojis. A very enthusiastic response.”

The 35-year-old actor agreed just as enthusiastically, and from there, “It was 48 hours of drugs, sex, a lot of making out,” said Brie.

After their wild weekend, the 21 Jump Street actor asked the How To Be Single actress, Brie, to join him in New York, where he was filming a movie.

Brie described this part of their love story as the “romantic portion of our meeting each other.” The romance continued as Brie told Fallon, “he left a secret note in my sweatshirt on our last day of our trip which read, ‘Come with me to Paris.'”

The couple was later engaged in August 2015 and married in March 2017. The Glow actress gets mushy when she talks about her marriage to The Disaster Artist actor. She said, “We spend time together at night. We just like to hang out. Having a really supportive partner in my life and knowing that he loves me no matter what. I’ve found my person.”

Brie starred in Franco’s directorial debut movie, The Rental, along with Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. The film can now be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Neighbors actor Franco and his wife had previously worked together in a feature film, The Little Hours, in 2017. They also appeared in a Funny or Die skit together earlier in 2013, two years after meeting and continuing their down-low relationship.

Who knew that a wild sex-filled weekend would be the start to Brie and Franco’s happily ever after.