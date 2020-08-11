Elizabeth Hurley has openly drooled over George Clooney for years —and his wife, Amal Clooney, 42, isn’t happy about it!

“Pals say Amal hates the fact that Liz has been so open about her crush on George—without making even a passing reference to the fact that he’s happily married with two little kids [3-year-old twins Ella and Alexander],” a source tells OK!

One particularly irksome incident happened back in 2016, the source recalls, when The Royals alum, 55, admitted she wanted Clooney, 59, to be her king because “he’d look sweet” holding an orb and scepter.

“The word is Amal finds it all very inappropriate and wants to tell Liz to stay away.”

While an insider argues that the actress’s comments are likely all in good fun, the source insists that’s not an excuse.

“While it’s typical of Liz to test the rules of decorum to grab a headline for herself, it’s highly disrespectful of George’s marriage to keep objectifying him—unless she really thinks she has a chance with this guy down the road,” notes the source. “It’s a very sore spot for Amal, and she’d like it to stop.”