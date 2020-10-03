Just three months after splitting from Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer has been romantically involved — times three! The handsome actor has recently been linked to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, Rumer Willis and Courtney Vucekovich, but a source says the actor is completely overwhelmed with all of the attention on his personal life.

Last month, the Final Portrait star was spotted out and about with Willis while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles. Hammer was photographed resting his arm around the 32-year-old socialite, giving fans the impression that the two were dating.

As OK! reported, her father Bruce Willis reportedly wasn’t happy about the news of their coupling, but it seemed that the Hollywood veteran had nothing to worry about since their romance was simply a short-lived fling, according to Us Weekly. This became apparent since, only a few days after their outing, it was revealed that Hammer also shared a “very brief time” with writer Henriquez.

ARMIE HAMMER’S WIFE RESPONDS TO BACKLASH AFTER THE ACTOR SHARED VIDEO OF THEIR TODDLER SUCKING ON HIS TOES

The pair dined at Italian restaurant Osteria Mamma in West Hollywood, with photos obtained by Daily Mail showing Josh Lucas‘ ex-wife stroking Hammer’s ear while he playfully fondled her legs underneath the table.

Despite their public affection, Henriquez denied that there was any romance blossoming between her and the California native on her Twitter page. “Tired of people saying Armie Hammer is on a date in this pic,” she retweeted a fan’s comment to dispel the dating claims once and for all. “They are NOT dating. She is a MAGICIAN. She’s pulling a PENNY from behind his EAR. grow up.” The post was later removed from her social media.

While Hammer was making plenty of headlines last month, it completely went under the radar that he also reportedly shared a relationship with Vucekovich, who is the founder of popular on-demand glam app Flashd.

FELICITY JONES & ARMIE HAMMER CLASS IT UP FOR ‘ON THE BASIS OF SEX’ SCREENING

According to Page Six, Hammer briefly dated the brunette over the summer; Vucekovich had posted several photos with the father-of-two on Instagram, and while it was initially just a rumor that they were seeing each other, a source for the publication confirmed that they were, in fact, together.

However, their relationship didn’t last long, consequently leading Hammer to look for love elsewhere. Still, an insider says that the 34-year-old is still struggling to come to terms with his split from Chambers, whom he was married to for 10 years.

During their decade-long marriage, the famous exes welcomed daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3.

“He is going through a tough time with the divorce,” a source told Us Weekly, further adding that Hammer isn’t used to “having people focus on his personal life after being married to Elizabeth for so many years.”

ARMIE HAMMER AND HIS WIFE ARE HAVING THE BEST TIME IN MILAN DURING FASHION WEEK

And while they’re no longer together, Hammer and his ex are both focused on carrying on as close friends as they adjust to co-parenting their children together.

“They are best friends and love each other very much,” the source continued. “Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable, and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”