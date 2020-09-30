Armie Hammer is getting candid about his breakup from wife Elizabeth Chambers, calling their separation a “seriously seismic event.”

In a recent interview with British GQ, the 34-year-old said: “I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through.”

“It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t,” he told the outlet. “There’s a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes.”

Hammer even revealed how he is coping these days. “Change is a universal constant. I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn’t mean it’s painless,” he said.

At the end of the day, the Hollywood hunk and Chambers want to make sure their two kids — 5-year-old daughter Harper Grace and 3-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand — are settled.

“Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least?” he explained. “How do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?”

In July, Hammer and Chambers announced they had called it quits in a joint statement, which they both shared on their respective Instagram profiles.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the statement read. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” the statement said.

Since his split, Hammer has been spotted with Bruce Willis‘ daughter, Rumer Willis. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were seen on a romantic stroll in Los Angeles earlier this month.

However, the Die Hard alum is not happy about Hammer pursuing his kiddo. So much so, OK! exclusively reported that Bruce flipped out that Rumer was hanging with Hammer.

“Bruce doesn’t want his little girl to get hurt,” an insider told OK!. “He’s very protective of all his daughters, but Rumer is his firstborn, and he thinks she should know better.”