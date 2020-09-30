The year is looking good for Patrick Mahomes! The athlete’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is pregnant, and the couple is expecting baby No. 1.

Matthews took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

Matthews posted a picture with the quarterback holding her while looking at a sonogram photo of the baby. She was wearing a white dress in the picture, which seemed to be taken in the garden. Mahomes, on the other hand, looked casual in a T-shirt and jeans.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” she captioned the picture.

Earlier this month, Mahomes proposed to Matthews — who works as a personal trainer — at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. It was the same day that his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, received their 2020 Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes has received one of the largest contracts this month in sports history — he banked a 10-year extension amounting to $503 million. He gifted Matthews with a six-figure engagement ring.

“My heart is so full!” Matthews posted to her Instagram Story at the time. “I love this man so incredibly much, and today was so so special! I couldn’t imagine this day being anymore perfect!”

The two have been dating for over eight years.

Mahomes, 24, and Matthews, 25, got together in high school when he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas. The two even went to prom together in 2013. The newly engaged couple have been living together in Kansas City and share two dogs: a pit bull and cane Corso named Steel and Silver.

On September 17, Matthews couldn’t help but gush about her man in honor of his birthday. “Happy Birthday to my better half! Love life with you!! I LOVE YOU ❤️” she wrote.

Congrats, you two!